Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,410 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Renasant were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 79.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after buying an additional 1,056,994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 23.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Renasant Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.05. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

