Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rogers were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Rogers by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 564,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,707,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $173.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

