Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,432 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,502,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,553,000 after buying an additional 411,805 shares during the period.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

