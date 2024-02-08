Keybank National Association OH Sells 228 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,095,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $221.16 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.15 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

