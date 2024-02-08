Keybank National Association OH Sells 521 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.42 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

