Keybank National Association OH Sells 72 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

