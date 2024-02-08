Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

