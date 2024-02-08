Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

