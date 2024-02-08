Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 17.9% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Plug Power Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

