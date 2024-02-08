Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

