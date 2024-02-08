Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.