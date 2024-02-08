Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $879,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $1,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $2,638,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,084,651. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

