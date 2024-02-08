KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $103.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,502,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

