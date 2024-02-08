KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -220.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

