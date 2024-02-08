Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.