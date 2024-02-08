Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 825 ($10.34) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($9.97) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 734.29 ($9.21).
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
