Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 57.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 39,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 265.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

