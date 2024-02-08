Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

