Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

