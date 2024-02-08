Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $434.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $434.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Linde stock opened at $416.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Linde has a twelve month low of $319.23 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

