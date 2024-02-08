Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Get Linde alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Linde stock opened at $416.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.