Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, reports. Loop Media had a negative net margin of 118.54% and a negative return on equity of 3,575.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million.

Loop Media Stock Performance

Shares of LPTV opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.25. Loop Media has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Media

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Loop Media by 6,955.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Loop Media by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Loop Media during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Loop Media during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Loop Media by 86.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

