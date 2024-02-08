Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.