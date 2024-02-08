LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.