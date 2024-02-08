Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Manulife Financial traded as high as C$29.98 and last traded at C$29.93, with a volume of 1068475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.58.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6332518 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

