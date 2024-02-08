Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.89) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.86 ($3.04).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 241 ($3.02) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.10 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($76,904.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 174 shares of company stock worth $44,889. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

