Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $247.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average of $208.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.00.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

