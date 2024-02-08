Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTWGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 609 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 586.23. The company has a market cap of £306.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.15).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

