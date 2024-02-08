Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on March 22nd

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at GBX 588.50 ($7.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 609 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 586.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.97) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.91) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Stories

