Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEOH. CIBC upped their price objective on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Methanex stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $5,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

