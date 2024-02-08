Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Releases Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 9.7 %

MIELF stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.