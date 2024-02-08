Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $625.35 and last traded at $627.66. Approximately 96,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 457,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $646.21.

Specifically, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,496 shares of company stock valued at $101,797,797. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $606.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.73. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

