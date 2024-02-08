Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,900 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

