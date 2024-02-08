Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

