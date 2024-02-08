Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of VGM opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.42.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
