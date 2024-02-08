Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 501,581 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $3,283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 144.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

