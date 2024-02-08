Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $17,169,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,662,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 1,338,657 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Under Armour Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of UAA opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

