Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

