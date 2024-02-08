Morgan Stanley Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $106.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.72.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

