Morgan Stanley Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $6.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

