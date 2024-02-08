Must Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $700.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $702.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

