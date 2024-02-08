Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 431326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

