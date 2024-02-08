National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Shares of ELD opened at C$16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.19 and a 1 year high of C$18.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. Insiders sold 22,192 shares of company stock valued at $382,510 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

