National Bank Financial Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%.
TSE:HBM opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.72. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.92.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
