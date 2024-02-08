National Bank Financial Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.72. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.92.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

