National Bank Financial Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$85,549.05. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

