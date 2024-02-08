National Bank Financial Comments on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$255.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.90 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.69%.
Shares of ZZZ opened at C$26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$910.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.
In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
