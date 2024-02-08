National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LUG opened at C$15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$19.42.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. 59.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
