Needham & Company LLC Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $42.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 207.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

