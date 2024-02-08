NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 120.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $276,480 over the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.80 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

