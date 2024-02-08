New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NYCB. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

